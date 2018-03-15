Texans re-sign Johnathan Joseph

Getty Images

The Texans added a piece to their secondary on Wednesday when they signed Aaron Colvin and he’ll share the secondary with a longtime member of the team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has re-signed Johnathan Joseph. It’s a two-year deal for the 2006 first-round pick.

The Bengals made that pick and employed Joseph for the first five years of his career. He signed with the Texans in 2011 and has been a fixture in their starting lineup over the last seven seasons. He started all 16 games last year and returned one of his two interceptions 82 yards for a touchdown.

The Texans also have Kareem Jackson and 2015 first-round pick Kevin Johnson under contract at cornerback.