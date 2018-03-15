Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills added some LB depth with Julian Stanford.

The Dolphins did a bunch of contract restructuring yesterday.

It’s reasonable to wonder if the Patriots are still an attractive destination.

Grading the Jets’ rebuilding job after the first day of free agency.

The Ravens are rummaging through the bargain bin.

The Bengals kept things stable in the special teams room.

The Browns skipped a few QB pro days to focus on free agency.

The Steelers released three defensive backs, added none.

The Texans are expected to be interested in S Tyrann Mathieu.

The Colts are easing into the whole free agency thing.

The Jaguars made the big splash, and added depth as free agency opened.

A look at how the Titans gauge character during free agency.

Broncos boss John Elway was looking at one quarterback while signing another.

Looking at the kind of plays the Chiefs are hoping for from WR Sammy Watkins.

The Chargers didn’t make a big splash as free agency opened.

The Raiders convinced WR Jordy Nelson to spend the night in the Bay Area, though a deal isn’t done yet.

The second-round tender on Cowboys DT David Irving doesn’t necessarily secure his future.

Giants RB Jonathan Stewart declares he has a lot left in the tank.

The Eagles effectively had to choose between LB Nigel Bradham and CB Patrick Robinson.

The Washington-Kirk Cousins divorce finally became official.

The Bears might have some more cuts to make.

Taking one last look at the Eric Ebron Era (Error) with the Lions.

The Packers now have to shift their focus to strengthening their secondary.

The Vikings want to keep a few of their own.

The Falcons cleared more cap room by restructuring.

New Panthers WR Torrey Smith has some ties to his new town.

Saints QB Drew Brees talks about his future.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans plans to spread the wealth.

There was a bit of history involved with Cardinals S Tyrann Mathieu leaving as Sam Bradford was arriving.

The Rams acquired some swagger in addition to a pair of CBs.

The 49ers have a new look at RB.

Seahawks who remain have to acknowledge it’s just business.