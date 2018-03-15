Tyrann Mathieu: A winning culture matters more to me than money

Getty Images

Tyrann Mathieu is an unrestricted free agent, and he says breaking the bank is not his top priority.

Mathieu told Albert Breer of SI.com that when choosing his next team, he’s going to choose the team that he thinks will make him the best player he can be, while playing on the best team he can play on.

“It’s not all about money for me,” he said. “I want to go somewhere where I can be completely immersed in football, and it’s not too much about anything but winning. I want to be a part of winning culture, where you feel that all the time. That’s all I want.”

The Cardinals missed the playoffs the last two years, and now they’ll have a new coaching staff, and so Mathieu declined the team’s request that he take a pay cut. He’ll shop himself, not necessarily to the highest bidder, but to the team where he thinks he’s going to have the best chance to be a big part of a winner.