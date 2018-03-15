Tyrod Taylor has no plans to be “bridge” quarterback for Browns

Getty Images

The Browns still are expected to use a top-four choice on a quarterback, which has many calling recent acquisition Tyrod Taylor a stopgap. But Taylor doesn’t see himself as a “bridge.”

“That’s a term that you guys or not necessarily you in this room, but other people,” Taylor said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I don’t necessarily view myself as a bridge quarterback. I’m a quarterback. As far as a bridge, hopefully I’m helping bridge this team to a Super Bowl, and that’s the plan.”

Taylor, 28, goes into 2018 as the Browns’ starter — the 29th for Cleveland since it returned as an expansion team in 1999. He doesn’t plan on losing the job no matter what Cleveland does in the draft.

“We haven’t had that conversation [with John Dorsey or Hue Jackson], but that’s never been something that I’ve worried about,” Taylor said. “I’ve been in this league going on my eighth year now. I think I’ve kind of conditioned myself to focus on what I can control. Everything else is really God’s plan. Whether a quarterback is drafted or not, that’s really out of my hands. I’m going to continue to be the person that I am day in and day out.”

Taylor went 22-20 as a starter in Buffalo, helping the Bills break their postseason drought in 2017.