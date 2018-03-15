Vikings anticipate Kirk Cousins press conference on Thursday

AP

Free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins started his first, and likely his only, free-agent visit on Wednesday, with a trip to Minneapolis and an effort to get to know the Vikings.

So far, so good.

“I think it’s pretty hard not to get done right now,” Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman told reporters outside the local Capital Grille on Wednesday night, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “So we’ll work though. His agent is flying in [Thursday] morning. We’ll handle the business first thing in the morning while [Cousins is] getting his physical and going on some tours. And hopefully we’ll have a press conference some time [Thursday] afternoon if all goes well.”

There’s no reason to think things won’t go well. But at least a little wining and dining (with Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer, president Mark Wilf, and a handful of players) and poking and prodding and meeting and talking and touring will happen before the Vikings officially announce to the world that they’ve swapped out three starting-caliber quarterbacks for Cousins.

“Had a great visit,” Cousins told reporters, via the Pioneer Press. “Looking forward to [Thursday]. Going to be able to see more of the city and the facility. It’s a great organization and my wife [Julie] and I are thrilled to be here.”

Yep. So far, so good. Then again, it’s hard for the visit not to go well when it ultimately entails applying his name to the bottom of a document that will pay him $84 million over the next three years. Barring something entirely unforeseen, that will happen on Thursday.

But if the unforeseen happens, at least they now have Trevor Siemian.