Vikings make it official with Kirk Cousins

Getty Images

The Vikings officially have their man.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins arrived in Minnesota on Wednesday for his first meeting with the Vikings since agreeing to terms on a three-year contract and both sides expected any remaining details to be ironed out in time for a press conference on Thursday afternoon. It appears there were no kinks to throw off that plan because the Vikings have officially announced that Cousins is the newest member of the team.

There will surely be questions at that forthcoming press conference about what appealed to Cousins about the opportunity in Minnesota and a fully guaranteed three-year contract worth $84 million is going to be somewhere on that list. There’s also the chance to try to improve on last year’s 13-3 record and trip to the NFC Championship Game, something that sets a high bar for Cousins and the rest of the team as they begin working toward the 2018 season.

We’ll find out what other questions come Cousins’ way soon as the biggest question for him and the Vikings heading into the offseason has now been answered.