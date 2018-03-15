Vikings make it official with Kirk Cousins

Posted by Josh Alper on March 15, 2018, 3:18 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings officially have their man.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins arrived in Minnesota on Wednesday for his first meeting with the Vikings since agreeing to terms on a three-year contract and both sides expected any remaining details to be ironed out in time for a press conference on Thursday afternoon. It appears there were no kinks to throw off that plan because the Vikings have officially announced that Cousins is the newest member of the team.

There will surely be questions at that forthcoming press conference about what appealed to Cousins about the opportunity in Minnesota and a fully guaranteed three-year contract worth $84 million is going to be somewhere on that list. There’s also the chance to try to improve on last year’s 13-3 record and trip to the NFC Championship Game, something that sets a high bar for Cousins and the rest of the team as they begin working toward the 2018 season.

We’ll find out what other questions come Cousins’ way soon as the biggest question for him and the Vikings heading into the offseason has now been answered.

Permalink 55 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

55 responses to “Vikings make it official with Kirk Cousins

  6. And in other similarly predictable news, the sun will set in the west, it will snow in MN in January, and Packer fans will criticize the signing.

  7. Average QB plus Nice Guy equals no Super Bowl for Vikings . Big free agent money signings never seem to work out.

  10. Years from now future players will be thanking Cousins for knocking down the non-guaranteed contract barrier. AR will follow with a fully guaranteed deal and so will other Top 5 positional players. Before too long, all above avg guys will be getting these type of deals.

    A contract is supposed to be binding for both sides, if a player can be locked into a 5 yr deal and not have the option to end the contract after 3 years, why should the owners get that privilege?!?

  12. Love the guy and congrats but being able to deliver in pressure games has been a problem for him. From where he began to where he is now, I don’t doubt he will fix that under a proper organization..

    Signed, Sad REDSKINS fan.

  14. No way are they going 13-3 again but they will be built better for the playoffs with Cook healthy and Cousins big arm. Then again the wheels could fall off. That’s the Viking way.

  15. Kirk Cousins is an above average, not great, NFL QB. He has never really lifted his team, has a sub-.500 record as a starter, and has led his team to exactly one playoff game in his career, which they lost. How does that translate into 84 million dollars guaranteed?! I would have kept Keenum, who may be better, for a lot less money.

  16. all chips are officially pushed to the center of the table. zimmer and spielman are now hanging their whole career on the right arm of Mr. Cousins. God I hope this works.

  22. christallize says:
    March 15, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Average QB plus Nice Guy equals no Super Bowl for Vikings . Big free agent money signings never seem to work out.
    _______

    Well, they tried the average QB plus nice guy last year, and you’re right, it didn’t work. It makes sense to try something new.

    By the way, didn’t Peyton Manning sign a big deal as a free agent with the Broncos? And didn’t he win a Super Bowl with them?

  24. I’ve been a fan of Cousin since his days at MSU. While I will always be a Packer fan, a part of me wants Kirk to do well. Time will tell who ended up with the better QB, MN or Denver.

  25. I’ll be interested to see the details of the contract. Equal money each year, front loaded, or back loaded? Keep in mind that the Vikings can extend this contract at any time to get more cap flexibility when necessary.

  26. He put up 25+ touchdowns and 4000+ yards in each of his 3 full seasons as a starter, and didn’t have much of a supporting cast. If he stays healthy (which he always has) he will put up 30+ touchdowns and 5000+ yards with this team.

  27. cincy85 says:
    March 15, 2018 at 3:27 pm
    If zimmer wins a Super Bowl I’m driving to Cincinnati and punching Mike brown in the face.
    ————-

    One of my favorite comments I’ve seen on here in awhile…

  31. People are complaining that Cuz got $84 million guaranteed, but I’ll tell you what. I’d rather give up $84 million and nothing else for a QB in his prime than $71 million guaranteed, a third-round pick, and a starting cornerback for a QB who is four years older and doesn’t have any better career accomplishments.

  32. steelerdeathstar says:

    March 15, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Kirk Cousins is an above average, not great, NFL QB. He has never really lifted his team, has a sub-.500 record as a starter, and has led his team to exactly one playoff game in his career, which they lost. How does that translate into 84 million dollars guaranteed?! I would have kept Keenum, who may be better, for a lot less money.

    ———————

    Do you remember why the Redskins lost that playoff game? Because his defense let Aaron Rodgers tip them apart. Does Cousins play defense? Kirk absolutely lifts his team, but his defense has always been a bottom unit. Kirk would have to throw 30 points a game to have a chance. Saints have been similar. Brees is great, but the defense loses game. Until last year the Saints weren’t making the playoffs. Is brees a bad QB? Because Cousins and Brees put up similar numbers stats wise.

    I admit he is Elite like Rodgers and others, but he is a top 10 QB. The high price is more a victim of a QB market out of control.

  33. minneanderthals says:
    March 15, 2018 at 3:34 pm
    Welcome to cap hell. lol

    ///////////////

    Not even close, cap hell is what your diva will put the pack in.

  34. Cousins will be an above average QB for the Vikings but they aren’t good enough to win a Superbowl with him. Then he gets to do it again in three years and hold the Vikings hostage like he did in Washington. All in all a bad signing that will end badly. They would have been far better off trading for Nick Foles who is not only better but far less costly.

  36. toykofilthblasterlovespftpoet says:
    March 15, 2018 at 3:40 pm
    Hershel Walker fiasco 2.0

    ////////////////////////

    The Hershel Walker fiasco involved 18 players and multiple draft picks. Don’t know very much do you?

  38. As a Redskins fan I think the Vikings just paid for an over price backup at best. He can’t finish the big games when they should be easy wins. Congrats on giving him 84 million. There were reason as to why the Broncos and cardinals backed out from signing him.

  39. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    March 15, 2018 at 3:40 pm
    He put up 25+ touchdowns and 4000+ yards in each of his 3 full seasons as a starter, and didn’t have much of a supporting cast. If he stays healthy (which he always has) he will put up 30+ touchdowns and 5000+ yards with this team.
    *****************************************************************
    You just jinxed him. On another note, this is a perfect example of overpaying for a guy who only put up stats, with no playoff wins. And he played in the same system for 6 years! If you ever watched him an entire season, maybe you would understand why the Skins didn’t want to pay him that kind of money.

  40. officialgame says:

    March 15, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Cousins will be an above average QB for the Vikings but they aren’t good enough to win a Superbowl with him. Then he gets to do it again in three years and hold the Vikings hostage like he did in Washington. All in all a bad signing that will end badly. They would have been far better off trading for Nick Foles who is not only better but far less costly.

    ————–

    Nick Foles is not better. lol Looks at Cousin’s numbers with far less talent around him vs. Foles. Foles played for a VERY good Eagles team. Cousins would have won the Superbowl to. Foles would have cost more in the sense a 1st round draft pick.

  41. I don’t get the “He has a losing record so hes average” argument.

    Prior to this year, Drew Brees went 7-9 three straight years. In 6 of his 12 years with NO, half of his career there, he was .500 or less. Was he a bad QB all those years? Was all that losing on him? No, he was excellent, but the team didn’t measure up.

  42. By the way, didn’t Peyton Manning sign a big deal as a free agent with the Broncos? And didn’t he win a Super Bowl with them?
    ————————————-

    Did you just compare Peyton Manning to Kirk Cousins?!?! Why not throw out Joe Montana while you’re at it. Give me a break.

  44. toykofilthblasterlovespftpoet says:
    March 15, 2018 at 3:40 pm
    Hershel Walker fiasco 2.0
    ———————————–

    There was no trade made, so how is it similar to the Walker fiasco?
    According to Spotrac, Stafford has a grand total of $92mil guaranteed.
    Vikings can walk away free and clear in 3 years if this doesn’t work out.

  45. 24 mil this yr, less than Brees, only 4 mil more than Bradford, 6 more than Case. Only with incentives met will he get 90 million. Every single Vikings fan hopes he meets them.

  48. officialgame says:
    March 15, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Cousins will be an above average QB for the Vikings but they aren’t good enough to win a Superbowl with him. Then he gets to do it again in three years and hold the Vikings hostage like he did in Washington. All in all a bad signing that will end badly. They would have been far better off trading for Nick Foles who is not only better but far less costly.
    _________

    Nick Foles is a guy who put together a couple of good games in a big spot but has not shown that he can lead a team for an entire season. He would also cost at least a first round pick plus another high pick, then he would need a new contract after this year, so I don’t see how you can say he would be far less costly.

  50. stinkymcmulligan says:
    March 15, 2018 at 3:30 pm
    Cousins will rue the day he didn’t sign with the NY Jets. Book it.

    —————————-

    Nobody regrets not signing with the Jets, EVER.

  51. cincy85 says:
    March 15, 2018 at 3:27 pm
    If zimmer wins a Super Bowl I’m driving to Cincinnati and punching Mike brown in the face.

    —————————

    I don’t know why you don’t already want to do that.

  52. “minneanderthals says:
    March 15, 2018 at 3:34 pm
    Welcome to cap hell. lol”

    Why? The cap goes up every year. They have most of the important parts signed. In two years, he won’t even be the 5th highest paid QB.

  53. steelerdeathstar says:
    March 15, 2018 at 3:30 pm
    Kirk Cousins is an above average, not great, NFL QB. He has never really lifted his team, has a sub-.500 record as a starter, and has led his team to exactly one playoff game in his career, which they lost. How does that translate into 84 million dollars guaranteed?! I would have kept Keenum, who may be better, for a lot less money.

    ——————————

    By throwing for 4000+ yds, 25+ tds and have a 90+ rating, for the last 3 seasons straight, I would think Cousins was one of the only things that helped Washington win any games. That kind of production on a team with just a decent defense should give you at least 10 wins a season. I would think the horrible Redskins organization held Cousins win total down. I don’t have a clue of how he will do in Minnesota, but I do think he’s the best overall QB the Vikings could have signed this year, Keenum included. Keenum’s ability to create plays on the run is his best attribute, and probably the only thing he’s better at on the field, than Cousins.

  55. 5 – 19 against teams that ended up with a season winning record. Kirk Cuz is way overrated and now way overpaid ($84M guaranteed). All those cheering loudest today will be some who call for Spielman to be fired for stupidly guaranteeing such a huge amount when it goes down the Vikings shiny new toilet.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!