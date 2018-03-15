Washington keeps linebacker Zach Brown

Getty Images

After watching players parade out the door yesterday, Washington kept a key one today.

According to J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, linebacker Zach Brown has agreed to terms on a new deal. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network pegged the three-year deal at $24 million.

Brown has played back-to-back years on one-year deals with Buffalo and Washington, and was looking to cash in this year.

He deserved to after two years of solid play, and Washington needed him after losing a long list of players including quarterback Kirk Cousins, cornerback Bashaud Breeland, outside linebacker Trent Murphy and others.