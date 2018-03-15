Wideout Brian Quick staying in Washington

Getty Images

On a day marked by outgoings that were long in the making, Washington did a bit of quick business Thursday.

According to Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post, free agent wide receiver Brian Quick is staying put in Washington.

Contract details weren’t available, but it’s good for them to actually keep one, since most of their free agents were heading to the door.

Take a deep breath, and consider the list of departing players: Quarterback Kirk Cousins (Vikings), linebacker Trent Murphy (Bills), center Spencer Long (Jets), tight end Niles Paul (Jaguars), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (Panthers), and wide receiver Ryan Grant (Ravens).

They did trade for quarterback Alex Smith and signed wide receiver Paul Richardson, but Quick was the lone deal for an existing player.

If nothing else, it should put them in good position for compensatory picks next year.

Quick signed a one-year deal with Washington last year, and had six catches for 76 yards. He had caught 41 passes the year before with the Rams, where he was originally a second-round pick.