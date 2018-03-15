Zach Ertz restructures deal with Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles created some cap space earlier this week by restructuring right tackle Lane Johnson‘s contract and they’ve repeated the process with another veteran member of the team.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that tight end Zach Ertz has also agreed to alter his contract in order to give the team more money to use this offseason. Yates reports that Ertz will convert $7.91 million of his $8 million base salary into a roster bonus.

The move will free up a little more than $5.4 million that the Eagles can now put toward forming this year’s roster.

The Eagles have been active on that front via both trades and free agency. They’ve added defensive end Michael Bennett and cornerback Daryl Worley in trades and announced the signing of linebacker Corey Nelson on Wednesday. They are also expected to sign defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and have re-signed linebacker Nigel Bradham before he could hit the open market.