Alec Ogletree “all good” with Odell Beckham after 2014 fight

Getty Images

Among the greetings that linebacker Alec Ogletree got after the trade sending him from the Rams to the Giants was a video from wide receiver Odell Beckham.

There was no pizza or white powder involved as the video was of a fight between Ogletree and Beckham during a 2014 game between the two teams. Ogletree slammed Beckham to the ground, Beckham threw a football at Ogletree and three players wound up being ejected as things spilled out of control from there.

Ogletree said that there’s no bad feelings as a result of the scrap and that he’s looking forward to sharing the same sideline as Beckham.

“He was like, ‘We’re going after it every day at practice,'” Ogletree said, via NJ.com. “And I was like, ‘Oh, yeah.’ So it was all good. I’m excited to be here, and it’s going to be a good thing, for sure. … That happened 3-4 years ago and we’ve seen each other since then and there’s never been any bad blood. It’s football and it happened. We were playing against each other and we wish it didn’t happen the way it did.”

Beckham’s other video may not draw such a positive response from the Giants, but at least he won’t have to worry about a delayed response to 2014 when he and Ogletree get back on the field together.