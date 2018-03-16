Bashaud Breeland failed physical, will not sign with Panthers

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland agreed to terms on a contract with the Panthers before free agency officially opened. But he won’t be a Panther after all.

The Panthers announced today that Breeland failed his physical and will not sign with the team.

There’s no word on the reason for the failed physical. Breeland played for Washington in Week 17 last season and had not been reported to have any issues that would prevent him from signing, but his failed physical was reportedly for a non-football injury.

It’s the second time this offseason that a player from Washington failed a physical with a new team, following Ryan Grant‘s failed physical with the Ravens.

The 26-year-old Breeland now goes back into free agency and will hope to sign with a team that will give him medical clearance.