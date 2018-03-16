Bashaud Breeland needs skin graft to repair cut on foot

Getty Images

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland‘s deal with the Panthers fell through on Friday when Breeland failed a physical with the team for a non-football injury.

The injury took place earlier this month while Breeland was in the Dominican Republic. Breeland told David Newton of ESPN.com that he cut the back left foot on his trip and will need to have skin grafted to repair it, which was also the case when he suffered the same injury in the fourth grade. Breeland did not initially believe the injury to be serious as he can still walk on it because the previous one has never impacted him before.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Breeland is believed to be months away from being able to pass a physical.

The deal he agreed to with the Panthers was for three years and $24 million. He’ll likely be signing a very different deal once he reaches that point.