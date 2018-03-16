Bears add another Matt Nagy quarterback, Tyler Bray

Getty Images

For the second time this week, the Bears are adding a backup quarterback who has worked for new head coach Matt Nagy.

Former Chiefs backup quarterback Tyler Bray is signing with the Bears, according to Peter Schrager of NFL Network.

Bray joined the Chiefs in 2013 as an undrafted rookie and has been with Kansas City ever since. He never played in a regular-season game until Week 17 of last year, when he came on the field at the end of the game and threw one pass, an incompletion.

But while Bray has essentially no actual playing experience, he has five years of experience with Nagy, who was the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach from 2013 to 2015 and their offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. Along with the newly signed Chase Daniel, the Bears now have two backup quarterbacks who know Nagy’s offense.

If everything goes according to plan, neither of those quarterbacks will see the field, and Mitchell Trubisky will develop into the Bears’ franchise starter. But now there are two quarterbacks behind Trubisky on the depth chart who have a leg up on learning the offense.