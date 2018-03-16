Bengals land linebacker Preston Brown

Getty Images

The Bills made aggressive moves early in free agency, but they just lost one of their own.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, linebacker Preston Brown has agreed to a new deal with the Bengals.

The 25-year-old Brown was a target of a number of teams, including reported interest from the Patriots.

But the Bengals can plug him into the middle (replacing free agent Kevin Minter), and have a a solid complement to Vontaze Burfict (at least when Burfict is eligible).

He’s the second significant Bills player the Bengals have added this offseason, after they traded for left tackle Cordy Glenn.