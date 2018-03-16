Benson Mayowa visiting the Colts

Getty Images

There is apparently a Benson Mayowa free agency tour, and it’s probably news to many casual fans that there is a Benson Mayowa.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the free agent defensive end is visiting the Colts next.

Since his release by the Cowboys, Mayowa has checked in with the Jets and Washington, and Seattle is a possibility.

Mayowa has played in the league five seasons, and six of his nine career sacks came in 2016.

The Colts have slow-played things so far, but they have also brought Ravens center Ryan Jensen in for a visit and signed Raiders defensive end Denico Autry.