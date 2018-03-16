Brandon Beane: Too soon to know if we’re drafting a quarterback

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2018, 11:44 AM EDT
AP

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane made a move up the board in the first round of the draft when he traded left tackle Cordy Glenn and the 21st pick in the draft to the Bengals in a deal that brought back the 12th overall selection.

It’s been a popular opinion that Beane will now look to package that pick with others — the Bills have No. 22 and three more picks in the Top 65 — to move up even further for a quarterback. That may wind up being the case, but Beane insisted on Friday that the move wasn’t made solely to set up such a move.

“I’ve met [the top quarterback prospects], but some of them for 15 minutes, so that’s obviously not enough for me to even draft a guy at 12 or I know everyone assumes we’re going higher than 12,” Beane said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. “I don’t know what we’re doing.”

Beane said he and the team’s scouts identified prospects they liked who wouldn’t be on the board at No. 21, but now “we’re in the range for those guys and that’s not necessarily a quarterback.”

It’s hardly something he’s ruling out, though. Beane said AJ McCarron will compete with Nathan Peterman for the starting job and “we’ll see what else happens between now and the first game.”

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Brandon Beane: Too soon to know if we’re drafting a quarterback

  3. “It’s hardly something he’s ruling out, though. Beane said AJ McCarron will compete with Nathan Peterman for the starting job…”

    Because maybe McCarron could throw six picks in a half?

  4. “Beane said AJ McCarron will compete with Nathan Peterman for the starting job”
    _________________

    What is this fascination with Peterman? He’s a 5th round pick who threw 5 interceptions IN A HALF. That “competition” should consist of double-checking that McCarron hasn’t lost an arm or a leg since they last saw him and then handing the clipboard to Peterman and telling him to stay out of the way.

  5. Mason Rudolph will be there. He might end up being the best QB in this class, and there are 4 or 5 really good ones. Rosen, Darnold, and Allen will probably be gone by then.

  7. This is another GM smokescreen for the rest of the league. One of the four top QB’s will fall to Buffalo… that way they don’t have to give up half of their picks to get one of them.

  10. This year’s draft is deep at DL and DB, and every QB has enough question marks that trading three high picks for one guy seems rash, especially when your defense is old at DL and injury prone at DB.

  12. McCarron is no Namath or Starr or Stabler (all former ‘Bama QBs).
    It’s the Sean McDummy[Dermott] Hour again lol

  13. What is this fascination with Peterman? He’s a 5th round pick who threw 5 interceptions IN A HALF. That “competition” should consist of double-checking that McCarron hasn’t lost an arm or a leg since they last saw him and then handing the clipboard to Peterman and telling him to stay out of the way.

    ———

    It’s a Buffalo thing. Hoping the unknown little guy out of nowhere steps up and makes it big.

  14. This year’s draft is deep at DL and DB, and every QB has enough question marks that trading three high picks for one guy seems rash, especially when your defense is old at DL and injury prone at DB.

    =================================================

    Old at DL? and injury prone at DB?? I am confused by this. Shaq Lawson, Jerry Hughes and Star are all in their 20’s. All of the DB’s under contract played at least 13 games..

  16. joker65 says:
    March 16, 2018 at 12:30 pm
    What is this fascination with Peterman? He’s a 5th round pick who threw 5 interceptions IN A HALF. That “competition” should consist of double-checking that McCarron hasn’t lost an arm or a leg since they last saw him and then handing the clipboard to Peterman and telling him to stay out of the way.

    ———

    It’s a Buffalo thing. Hoping the unknown little guy out of nowhere steps up and makes it big.

    ——-

    You mean like Tom Brady or Joe Montana??

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!