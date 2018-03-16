Brandon Beane: Too soon to know if we’re drafting a quarterback

AP

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane made a move up the board in the first round of the draft when he traded left tackle Cordy Glenn and the 21st pick in the draft to the Bengals in a deal that brought back the 12th overall selection.

It’s been a popular opinion that Beane will now look to package that pick with others — the Bills have No. 22 and three more picks in the Top 65 — to move up even further for a quarterback. That may wind up being the case, but Beane insisted on Friday that the move wasn’t made solely to set up such a move.

“I’ve met [the top quarterback prospects], but some of them for 15 minutes, so that’s obviously not enough for me to even draft a guy at 12 or I know everyone assumes we’re going higher than 12,” Beane said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. “I don’t know what we’re doing.”

Beane said he and the team’s scouts identified prospects they liked who wouldn’t be on the board at No. 21, but now “we’re in the range for those guys and that’s not necessarily a quarterback.”

It’s hardly something he’s ruling out, though. Beane said AJ McCarron will compete with Nathan Peterman for the starting job and “we’ll see what else happens between now and the first game.”