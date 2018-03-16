Browns G.M.: Saquon Barkley “not necessarily” off radar with Hyde signing

AP

Even if he’s not wearing a vest, Browns General Manager John Dorsey keeps his cards in one, or at least close to one.

Because while many think the Browns wouldn’t dare draft running back Saquon Barkley first overall after signing veteran free agent Carlos Hyde, Dorsey wanted to make sure people didn’t think that, or at least create the impression that he doesn’t.

“Not necessarily,” Dorsey said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “You can’t have enough good football players.

“With Carlos, I have always liked what he does. I think he is built to play the Cleveland Browns’ style of running game. The draft is so far down the road. We are just at the second phase of that as we get closer to the spring workouts and we get everybody back in that room together and just finalize our draft board. That is to be determined down the road.”

So yes, take that bowl of word salad, digest it, and proceed, because none of that really means anything.

Hyde did his part to sell it, saying he’d be all for using the first pick in the draft on the Penn State star.

“Saquon would be a nice addition to the team, another guy who can out and make big plays,” Hyde said. “Use all the weapons you can. If he comes here, the more the better, so he’d definitely be a great addition.”

No one questions whether he’d be a great addition, it’s a matter of timing.

With the Browns holding the first and fourth overall picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, it’s about which one of those picks they want to use on a quarterback. If they take Barkley first, they risk having to settle for their third-choice quarterback. If they take the quarterback first, they risk not getting Barkley at all. But in order to maximize leverage, Dorsey’s not going to indicate a preference in March, one way or another.