Bucs re-sign top pass-rushing end Will Clarke

Getty Images

The good news is, the Buccaneers re-signed the defensive end that led the team in sacks last year.

The bad news is, Will Clarke only had 2.5 of them.

According to Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers re-signed the rotational end.

Clarke played 313 snaps last year, so getting 2.5 sacks out of a spare isn’t awful. What’s awful is what they had around him. The Bucs were last in the league with 22 sacks last season. Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy led the team with 6.0.

As they try to fix their front line, the brought Saints pass-rusher Alex Okafor in for a visit, and have already signed defensive end Mitch Unrein and defensive tackle Beau Allen. More work needs to be done, with new line coach Brentson Buckner needing to work a miracle to fix the front four which used to be Tampa Bay’s signature unit.