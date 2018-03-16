Bucs sign Ryan Jensen to four-year deal

Getty Images

Center Ryan Jensen has agreed to a four-year deal with the Buccaneers, his agent, Mike McCartney announced. Jensen will get $42 million deal, including $22 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Bucs now can move Ali Marpet back to guard.

The Ravens drafted Jensen in the sixth round in 2013. He started all 16 games at center for Baltimore last season.

Jensen, 26, played mostly at left guard but some at right guard for the Ravens in 2015 and 2016. He has played in 35 career games, with 25 starts.