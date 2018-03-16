Cardinals announce Sam Bradford passed physical

Getty Images

We got a reminder on Thursday that all the reported deals in free agency aren’t actually done until a player passes a physical when the Ravens rescinded their deal with wide receiver Ryan Grant after failing him on his medical check.

That won’t be the outcome in Arizona. The Cardinals announced on Friday that Bradford’s deal with the team is official after he passed a physical.

Bradford’s long history of knee problems made that less than a sure thing, although it likely would have taken a pretty enormous red flag for the team to back out at a point when the other starting quarterback options in free agency have landed with teams.

Bradford signed a two-year deal in Arizona and is set to make up to $20 million, with $15 million guaranteed, during the 2018 season. The Cardinals have also signed Mike Glennon to serve as Bradford’s backup and could add a rookie to the group in April’s draft.