Cardinals cut Josh Mauro

Getty Images

The Cardinals released defensive lineman Josh Mauro.

In four seasons in Arizona, Mauro played 47 games with 26 starts. He finished last season with 26 tackles and a sack in 13 games with seven starts.

Corey Peters, Olsen Pierre, Robert Nkemdiche and Rodney Gunter are the Cardinals’ top defensive linemen. Arizona tendered restricted free agent Xavier Williams.

It remains unclear whether the Cardinals will play a 3-4 or a 4-3 under new head coach Steve Wilks. In a 4-3, Chandler Jones and Markus Golden would play as down linemen.

The Cardinals also announced they re-signed offensive lineman Vinston Painter to a one-year deal, and they were awarded Jeremy Cash off waivers from the Browns.