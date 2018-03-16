Case Keenum knows Broncos might draft QB but insists it doesn’t change his mindset

Getty Images

John Elway insists Case Keenum was “our guy” all along. Of course, what is he going to say now that Keenum is “their guy,” and Kirk Cousins is “someone else’s guy?”

“We looked at everybody,” the Broncos General Manager said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. “Case was our guy. We figured that there’s a special fit for everybody. All those other quarterbacks are good players. . . . I think it’s arguable that, even though Kirk got the most [attention], who had the best year?”

Keenum did take the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game, while Washington didn’t make the postseason. But the Vikings replaced Keenum with Cousins nonetheless.

Some Broncos players wanted Cousins, too, recruiting him on social media.

“Von [Miller] was the first person that reached out,” Keenum said, “and I applaud those guys for wanting to make their team better. Just the reception we’ve had, not just from the city, the fans, the coaches, but the players — it’s been great.”

Keenum signed with Denver despite interest from other teams and even while knowing the Broncos could use their first-round pick on a quarterback they will groom eventually to replace him.

“I’ve been around long enough to know that anything is a possibility in this league,” Keenum said. “For me, it doesn’t change my mindset. It really doesn’t.”