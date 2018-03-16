Chargers sign kicker Caleb Sturgis

Getty Images

The Chargers have badly needed an upgrade at kicker for two years, and they may have finally found it.

Caleb Sturgis will sign with the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sturgis was a 2013 fifth-round pick of the Dolphins who spent two years in Miami and then signed with the Eagles in 2015. He was their kicker for two seasons but suffered a Week One hip injury in 2017 and was lost for the season. Now he’s healthy and, the Chargers hope, ready to improve their special teams.

The Chargers also visited with free agent kicker Sebastian Janikowski, but it appears they’ll stick with Sturgis, and Janikowski will have to look elsewhere.