Chiefs sign Chad Henne

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 16, 2018, 3:58 PM EDT
Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes has his veteran backup.

Longtime backup quarterback Chad Henne has signed with the Chiefs, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Mahomes, last year’s first-round draft pick, is the unquestioned starter in Kansas City. But they need someone to back him up, and until Henne signed Mahomes was the only quarterback on the roster. The Chiefs will presumably add another quarterback or two before training camp, but Mahomes and Henne should be 1-2 on the depth chart.

The 32-year-old Henne is heading into his 11th NFL season. He spent the last three seasons in Jacksonville but threw only two passes, so it’s anyone’s guess whether he still has anything left. But the Chiefs wanted a veteran to share the quarterback room with Mahomes, and now they have that veteran.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Chiefs sign Chad Henne

  3. thegreatgabbert says:
    March 16, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Henne earned about $4 million for each of the two passes he threw for the Jags. He could do his gig until he’s 65.
    ——————–

    How much has Gabbert “earned” for his uselessness as an NFL quarterback?

  4. RG3. – IF they want to be the position like Philly was last year! That is if they are serious about this SB window.

  5. mmack66 says:
    March 16, 2018 at 4:27 pm
    How much has Gabbert “earned” for his uselessness as an NFL quarterback?
    ______________________________________________________________________
    Sportac says 15 million in 7 years

  6. Thetruthis says:
    March 16, 2018 at 4:28 pm
    RG3. – IF they want to be the position like Philly was last year! That is if they are serious about this SB window.

    ————————

    The Chiefs? Their SB window is about a decade long. Have you seen their roster?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!