Chiefs sign Chad Henne

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes has his veteran backup.

Longtime backup quarterback Chad Henne has signed with the Chiefs, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Mahomes, last year’s first-round draft pick, is the unquestioned starter in Kansas City. But they need someone to back him up, and until Henne signed Mahomes was the only quarterback on the roster. The Chiefs will presumably add another quarterback or two before training camp, but Mahomes and Henne should be 1-2 on the depth chart.

The 32-year-old Henne is heading into his 11th NFL season. He spent the last three seasons in Jacksonville but threw only two passes, so it’s anyone’s guess whether he still has anything left. But the Chiefs wanted a veteran to share the quarterback room with Mahomes, and now they have that veteran.