Cowboys bide their time with Dez Bryant

The Cowboys tried to sign receivers Sammy Watkins and Allen Robinson. If they’d secured either guy, Dez Bryant may have seen his time in Dallas come to an end.

As it stands, the Cowboys haven’t added a No. 1 receiver, which has kept Dez Bryant on the roster. The question becomes whether the Cowboys add a No. 1 receiver via a trade or the draft — and whether that results in Bryant being released.

Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram explained during Friday’s PFT Live that the Cowboys would like to resolve the situation before the start of the offseason program.

It makes sense; if Bryant shows up for offseason workouts without a revised deal and suffers a freak injury that would end his year, the Cowboys would owe him $12.5 million in cash and carry $16.5 million in cap space.

It’s not like they have many options in free agency; the market already has been picked over. A trade could be the only real alternative, unless the Cowboys are willing to dump Dez before the draft — which would then let the world know that the Cowboys would be looking to take a receiver with the 19th pick in round one.