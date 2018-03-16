Demario Davis says the Jets didn’t make him an offer

Posted by Mike Florio on March 16, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
A year ago, when the Jets decided to move on from veteran linebacker David Harris, the team took solace in the presence of Demario Davis. This year, the Jets didn’t even try to keep Davis around.

“The shocking thing was the Jets didn’t make me an offer, so that made my decision easy because all I had to do was look at the contenders,” Davis said, via the New Orleans Advocate. “It would have been something to weigh. The hardest decision isn’t where to go, but deciding if you want to go or stay. So I didn’t have to make that decision so that was the peaceful thing about it. I was able to just weigh my options objectively.”

Weigh his options Davis did, and he chose the Saints. It gives a dramatically improved defense yet another weapon, as the team tries to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2009.

  1. The Jets essentially got the same player except younger and cheaper in Avery Williamson. Davis is a very good player, but he benefited tremendously from Darron Lee’s improved play in coverage with Jamal Adams playing the hybrid LB role every now and then, that said, he’s a very good fit for the personnel down there in NO and will pick up where he left off.

  2. Davis had a monster year. All the more impressive in that he was a throw-in from the Calvin Pryor trade and wasn’t even a lock to make the team. And all the better that Pryor got into a fight with a Browns teammate and then got cut–so the Jets dumped most of his salary, got Davis, and got rid of a major headache–sweet move by GM Magic Mike.

    But Davis is 29 and the Jets are still 1-2 years away. Williamson is larger and at least on paper a better match with the smaller Lee. And I’m not convinced that Davis won’t regress following a career year.

    But the real question is–how will the Packers respond when Wilkerson is late for a team meeting?

