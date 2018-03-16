Demario Davis says the Jets didn’t make him an offer

Getty Images

A year ago, when the Jets decided to move on from veteran linebacker David Harris, the team took solace in the presence of Demario Davis. This year, the Jets didn’t even try to keep Davis around.

“The shocking thing was the Jets didn’t make me an offer, so that made my decision easy because all I had to do was look at the contenders,” Davis said, via the New Orleans Advocate. “It would have been something to weigh. The hardest decision isn’t where to go, but deciding if you want to go or stay. So I didn’t have to make that decision so that was the peaceful thing about it. I was able to just weigh my options objectively.”

Weigh his options Davis did, and he chose the Saints. It gives a dramatically improved defense yet another weapon, as the team tries to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2009.