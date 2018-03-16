Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie doesn’t plan to sign until April

Getty Images

Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was released by the Giants last weekend, giving him a head start on this year’s free agent class when it came to finding a new job but Rodgers-Cromartie hasn’t signed with a new team.

It will apparently be some time before that changes. Rodgers-Cromartie took a visit to Washington this week that didn’t result in a contract and he is planning to wait for a bit before trying to find a new home.

Rodgers-Cromartie told Josina Anderson of ESPN that he isn’t in a rush to sign anywhere and plans to revisit his options “in April sometime.” That will keep him out of the first wave of free agency, but could increase desire for him from teams that don’t land their desired targets during the current period.

Depending on when in April Rodgers-Cromartie is thinking about, teams that strike out in the draft could also be in the mix for the veteran’s services.