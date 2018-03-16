Eagles release Vinny Curry

Getty Images

The Eagles weren’t able to hustle up a trade for Vinny Curry, or come to an agreement on a contract, so he’s now free.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Eagles released the veteran pass-rusher.

He was surplus to requirements after they acquired Michael Bennett, but they were hoping to either get him to take a pay cut or find a new home for him.

He was scheduled to make $9 million this year, which was too much for a a guy who had 2.5 sacks last year. But the fact Curry was playing through a knee problem last year and the thin market for pass-rushers means he’ll likely draw interest from others.