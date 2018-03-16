Eric Reid sees what’s happening around him

Eric Reid called his shot months ago.

The 49ers safety said in December he anticipated teams shying away him in free agency because of his politics and his willing to speak about them.

“I wouldn’t use the word concerned,” Reid said then. “I would say I understand that’s a possibility. And I’m completely fine with it. The things that I’ve done, I stand by, and I’ve done that for my own personal beliefs. Like I said, I’m fine with whatever outcome happens because of that.”

And now that free agency is open (and nearly closed), the outspoken safety hasn’t heard a peep and he suspects he knows why.

Reid followed up to another tweet suggesting General Managers around the league might pass on him, saying: “GMs aren’t the hold up broski. It’s ownership. People who know football know who can play. People who know me, know my character.”

Reid was one of the first players to take a knee alongside quarterback Colin Kaepernick to protest racial inequality and police brutality. Kaepernick’s contract expired and he went away, but Reid continued to take knees, and to then play and play well for the 49ers last year. He even shifted to linebacker out of team need when injuries hit, and is the kind of versatile defender most teams would be lining up for.

But so far, of all the visits and signings we’ve chronicled here at PFT the last week, the only mention of Reid’s name is in our PFT Top 100 Free Agent List. Only 15 players on that list are higher than Reid and still available. In fairness, the safety market is slow, with Earl Thomas potentially available for trade and Tyrann Mathieu on the street along with safeties including Kenny Vaccaro, Morgan Burnett, and Tre Boston.

But it hardly seems a coincidence that Reid’s phone isn’t ringing, and if it continues to not ring, he’ll know why.

20 responses to “Eric Reid sees what’s happening around him

  1. Im not allowed to do anything like this at my job, why does he think its ok? Do that on your own time.

  2. Which is why it is a good rule of thumb not to bring politics into the work place. Only cost Reid a few mil or so to learn that little lesson.

  3. Actions have consequences. You protested. Now teams are protestng against you. You don’t have to like it…but don’t complain about it.

  6. I’m confused.

    Reid said, “I would say I understand that’s a possibility. And I’m completely fine with it. The things that I’ve done, I stand by, and I’ve done that for my own personal beliefs. Like I said, I’m fine with whatever outcome happens because of that.”

    So he’s made his decision, stands by it, and is cool with whatever happens from it.

    Then (later?) said, “The notion that I can be a great signing for your team for cheap, not because of my skill set but because I’ve protested systemic oppression, is ludicrous. If you think is, then your mindset is part of the problem too.”

    So he’s no longer cool with whatever happens from it now?

  9. Employing Reid wouldn’t sit well with a portion of the customer base. Reid had a choice and he’s reaping what he has sewn. Whether his protest was just or not is irrelevant. He protested his beliefs in a company uniform on company time. Potential employer’s are wary of that and are understandably having second thoughts about employing Reid despite his talents.Just because one has the right to do something doesn’t mean one should exercise that right.

  10. I personally hope that he doesn’t play another down in the NFL. As a retired sonar technician chief that served my country on board submarines for 20 years, I felt what he and several others did was a slap in the face to me and thousands like me. Made his bed, now lie in it. Playing in the NFL is a privilege, not a right…

  11. Maybe he shouldn’t have used his job to promote his views. That’s the problem with these athletes and what they don’t get. They are blessed to be playing a game as a job and getting paid a ton for it. Get your @ss out into the real work world and see what the real work world is like. I don’t have a problem with his stance, I have a problem with the platform he used to get his message out and a HUGE problem with doing in the faces of those who lost their lives for this country. I hope he enjoys his time off with his teammate.

  13. Reid’s phone isn’t ringing, and if it continues to not ring, he’ll know why.
    _________________________________________________________________________
    The things that I’ve done, I stand by, and I’ve done that for my own personal beliefs, “I’m fine with whatever outcome happens because of that.”

    ________________________________________________________________________
    So why have a conversation at all about it all then, What you did was unpopular
    with fans and ownership and you knew it.

  14. There are better safeties available in free agency and cheaper versions in the draft. Reid can’t say it’s because of his protesting like Kaepernick could because Kaepernick was better than some players at his position that had jobs

  17. Show us the data as part of a comprehensive provable essay on this ‘systemic oppression’ and we’ll fight it together Eric.

    From what most intellectually honest people can gather from statistics, it doesn’t exist. Further, if you fall for a disprovable narrative it does call into question your decision making skills and that factors in on your desirability as a player.

  20. Now you have plenty of your own time to protest, instead of on your employers dime. If you had any character you would stand and respect our flag. This brainchild just doesn’t get it.

