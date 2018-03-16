Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

DT Star Lotulelei is looking forward to playing with new Bills teammate Kyle Williams.

The Dolphins moved quickly to land a replacement for C Mike Pouncey.

Have the opening days of free agency changed the Patriots’ place in the AFC?

Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan took in UCLA’s Pro Day workout on Thursday.

DT Brandon Williams restructured his contract with the Ravens.

Bengals S George Iloka hasn’t developed a fondness for a Cincinnati culinary tradition.

Former Browns T Joe Thomas’ career will be honored with a sandwich.

Steelers TE Jesse James and WR Martavis Bryant are getting a bump in pay.

Said Texans coach Bill O’Brien of TE C.J. Fiedorowicz‘s retirement, “I know this was a difficult decision for him. C.J. has been a great teammate and we appreciate his efforts over the past four years. We wish him success in the next phase of his life.”

The Colts have taken a quiet approach to free agency.

The Jaguars were closer to re-signing CB Aaron Colvin than WR Allen Robinson, but both left as free agents.

Titans CB Logan Ryan recruited former Patriots teammates Malcolm Butler and Dion Lewis to join him in Tennessee.

LB Todd Davis hopes to spend his whole career with the Broncos.

Identifying two themes to the changes to the Chiefs defense.

The Chargers issued a statement after the death of Saints owner Tom Benson.

The Raiders brought in two new backfield pieces on Thursday.

Is there any substance to Cowboys trade talks regarding S Earl Thomas?

The Giants have made progress toward rebuilding their offensive line.

How close to leaving the Eagles did LB Nigel Bradham come?

There were some nerves, but the Redskins held onto LB Zach Brown.

Bears TE Trey Burton will be trying to top the “Philly Special” in Chicago.

New Lions LB Christian Jones said it was tough playing against new teammates Theo Riddick and Ameer Abdullah.

Herb Waters remains in the mix at cornerback for the Packers.

How much would it cost the Vikings to sign DT Sheldon Richardson?

Charting the reactions to the Falcons signing OL Brandon Fusco.

Five non-football things to know about Panthers WR Torrey Smith.

Current and former Saints players joined many others in offering condolences after Tom Benson’s death.

DT Beau Allen is expected to be a good fit in the Buccaneers’ defense and locker room.

An optimistic take on the Cardinals’ decision to sign QB Sam Bradford.

WR Tavon Austin‘s departure from the Rams appears to be off the table.

49ers G.M. John Lynch explained what led to trading Daniel Kilgore.

The Seahawks continue to look for defensive line help.