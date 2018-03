Getty Images

The Giants continued a brisk pace, adding a cornerback to their early haul.

The team announced the signing of Titans cornerback Curtis Riley.

He played in 11 games the last two seasons in Tennessee, and picked off Blake Bortles in a win over Jacksonville last season. He wasn’t tendered by the Titans.

He played for DeShea Townsend the last two seasons, and Townsend was hired as New York’s assistant defensive backs coach this offseason.