Giants restructure Alec Ogletree’s contract

The Giants have restructured linebacker Alec Ogletree‘s contract, prorating the $7 million roster bonus he was due today, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The move reduces Ogletree’s cap hit from $10 million to $4.75 million for 2018, Jordan Raanan of ESPN added.

The Giants gave up a fourth-round and a sixth-round pick to the Rams to get Ogletree, who played in 15 games last season and made 95 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Ogletree signed a five-year, $42.29 million deal with the Rams in October.