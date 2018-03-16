Greg Olsen auditioning for television job with ESPN

Getty Images

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen called a game for Fox last year, and he’s clearly thinking about doing some more in the future.

But that’s apparently not something he’s thinking about at the moment.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Olsen is auditioning today for an analyst role on Monday Night Football, and could be a possibility for Thursday night games on Fox. That network has reportedly shown interest in Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.

But a league source tells PFT that’s a future consideration, and not anything that would take Olsen off the field this year.

The 33-year-old Olsen played just seven games last year, as he dealt with a broken foot. During his bye week, he called a game for Fox. He’s due to make $6.5 million this season.

When well, he’s one of the most productive players at his position in the league, with three straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2014-16. And while the Panthers have brought in tight ends, plural, for visits (Eric Ebron and Luke Willson), the team does not think Olsen is ready to walk away now.