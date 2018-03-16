Half the NFL could have a different Week One starting quarterback in 2018

Getty Images

Starting quarterbacks in the NFL don’t last for long.

Two days into the league year, it’s already clear that at least a dozen NFL teams will be starting a different quarterback in Week One of 2018 than in Week One of 2017. Two other teams currently have questions about their Week One starter, and that’s before any surprises in the draft, or injuries in the preseason.

Assuming we do have some surprises in the coming months, it’s easy to see half of the teams in the NFL beginning the 2018 season with a different starting quarterback than they had in the beginning of the 2017 season. Here’s a look at each team’s quarterback situation, this year and last year:

Teams with different Week One starting quarterbacks

Arizona: Carson Palmer in 2017, Sam Bradford in 2018.

Buffalo: Tyrod Taylor in 2017, AJ McCarron or a rookie in 2018.

Chicago: Mike Glennon in 2017, Mitchell Trubisky in 2018.

Cleveland: DeShone Kizer in 2017, Tyrod Taylor in 2018.

Denver: Trevor Siemian in 2017, Case Keenum in 2018.

Houston: Tom Savage in 2017, Deshaun Watson in 2018.

Indianapolis: Scott Tolzien in 2017, Andrew Luck in 2018.

Kansas City: Alex Smith in 2017, Patrick Mahomes in 2018.

Miami: Jay Cutler in 2017, Ryan Tannehill in 2018.

Minnesota: Sam Bradford in 2017, Kirk Cousins in 2018.

San Francisco: Brian Hoyer in 2017, Jimmy Garoppolo in 2018.

Washington: Kirk Cousins in 2017, Alex Smith in 2018.

Teams that might have different quarterbacks

New York Jets: Josh McCown in 2017, competing with Teddy Bridgewater or a rookie in 2018.

Philadelphia: Carson Wentz in 2017, Nick Foles if Wentz’s knee hasn’t recovered by the start of 2018.

Teams with the same quarterback

Atlanta: Matt Ryan

Baltimore: Joe Flacco

Carolina: Cam Newton

Cincinnati: Andy Dalton

Dallas: Dak Prescott

Detroit: Matthew Stafford

Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers

Jacksonville: Blake Bortles

L.A. Rams: Jared Goff

L.A. Chargers: Philip Rivers

New England: Tom Brady

New Orleans: Drew Brees

New York Giants: Eli Manning

Oakland: Derek Carr

Pittsburgh: Ben Roethlisberger

Seattle: Russell Wilson

Tampa Bay: Jameis Winston

Tennessee: Marcus Mariota