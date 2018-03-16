Hue Jackson recommended AJ McCarron to Bills

Posted by Charean Williams on March 16, 2018, 5:03 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Browns weren’t going to sign AJ McCarron after acquiring Tyrod Taylor from the Bills. But Browns coach Hue Jackson gave McCarron a plug to Bills General Manager Brandon Beane.

“I actually spoke to Hue Jackson the night before we signed him, texted with two other coaches of his that I know,” Beane said in a press conference Friday, via quotes distributed by the team. “And the one word they told me about AJ that got me fired up was ‘competitor,’ and I love that.

“This guy has an edge to him. He’s been backing up Andy Dalton, who’s their franchise guy. He filled in I believe four games, should’ve won a playoff game, had an unfortunate fumble, but they were down 15-0, I believe in the fourth, and he brought them back, made a big throw to A.J. Green. We watched every throw of his and what he did and thought he did some real good things. Thought he’s got upside and that’s what he’ll do.”

The Browns botched a trade for McCarron at the trade deadline October 31. Jackson was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator when McCarron went 2-2 in 2015 as the starter for an injured Dalton.

But when they had a chance to acquire him in free agency, the Browns instead traded for Taylor.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Hue Jackson recommended AJ McCarron to Bills

  3. Ya, except for Dalton, he might have been the full time starter. Maybe won an MVP and set some passing records. Except for that unfortunate fumble he should have won a playoff game, and everyone knows if you win one, you can win the next one and so on. Again, a potential SB MVP performance for A.J. That’s how close it was.

  4. Wasn’t this a no-brainer signing? The last quarterback available and the last team with no veteran quarterback option? They made the playoffs for the first time in 20 years and they were going to go with a rookie QB and nothing else?

  5. It means Dorsey didn’t like McCarron and Hue did. New Sheriff in town. I would have signed McCarron and drafted a QB, instead of Taylor, losing a pick and drafting a QB.

    I guess they think Taylor will be a better bridge. It’s obvious if you pick a QB at 1, he’s going to be playing in at the lasted, the 3rd year and probably the 2nd.

    What if McCarron is lights out? I would prefer that situation because Taylor WILL be average. Browns are assuming their 1st over pick or 4th, whichever, that the QB will be successful. I think that is short sighted.

    Had McCarron played as well as say, Alex Smith or even Andy Dalton, they could have easily gotten a better round selection than they would for Taylor. He’s not going to suck. At worst, he will be average like Taylor.

    I think it was just a power play over Hue, which is an indicator of a hot seat.

  6. I feel like the “competitor” description is a bit overused.

    Why does that make an NFL player special? MOST of them are “competitors.”

    When was the last time you heard an NFL player described like this … “Talented guy, ok with losing, is unaware of the magnitude of competition.”

    Just more boring GM and Coach-Speak.

  8. Oh, well if Hue “The Guru” Jackson says so, it must be true. Just like when he told us Bob the 3rd was gonna be the catalyst of his offense for years to come. Or when Carson Wentz wouldn’t ever be good enough to even be a top 20 QB. Or trading down from Deshaun Watson, the proven game elevating makes-every-team-he’s-ever-been-on winner to take DeShone Kizer, he guy who was benched repeatedly in college and helped the Irish to a 4-8 record, because “he had the tools to be great” and Hue was gonna unlock them. Or even back with the Raiders, when he sold the farm for a half-retired Carson Palmer who then went on to throw what, 30 picks in 20-something games? Then Hue was SHOCKED that the Raiders wouldn’t hand over full team operations to him, just like he was SHOCKED that a “fake punt” with his punter and long snapper lining up as tackles to block for a direct RB snap didn’t work.

    Why does anybody take this guys word seriously? Who is legitimately asking for his input? It’s baffling.

  9. Hue clearly wanted McCarron but I think he knows he might be fired and doesn’t want to him stuck in Cleveland with a new regime that doesn’t want him. Or Dorsey refused to pay market rate for AJ

  10. I know of many players who aren’t competitors. They’re lazy. They take plays off. They don’t keep they’re bodies in shape. Every year there are free agents who sign massive contracts and then give up, because getting that big pay day was all they cared about. They are NOT competitors.

  11. I’ll trust Buffalo over whatever anyone from Cleveland thinks, Manziel wants his draft back.

  12. Hue Jackson is probably the worst coach I’ve ever seen, which is saying a lot considering all the bums that have come through Cleveland. I fully expect Todd Haley to be interim coach by Thanksgiving.

  14. floridaslonechargersfan says:

    I feel like the “competitor” description is a bit overused.
    ===============================================

    Not as much as “highly intelligent” is.

  15. There was never an open QB competition during his stint with the Bengals. Hopefully he gets one in Buffalo.

  16. backintheday99 says:
    March 16, 2018 at 5:19 pm
    It means Dorsey didn’t like McCarron and Hue did.
    ————
    Maybe, but like you said Taylor is known to be average – he has 3 years body of work of consistent mediocrity, which is more than most bad teams get out of the QB position let alone a bridge. He’s not going to win many games but he’s not going to make many mistakes and that’s an upgrade on just about anyone who has started for the Browns in years. If anyone from Kessler, Kizer, Hogan, McCown, Manziel, RGIII had been as good as Taylor they would have won a few games and not be drafting as high again.

  17. Hey Brandon, if anybody asks, tell then I gave a plug for AJ. That way I’ll have a fall back with Haslam when TT washes out.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!