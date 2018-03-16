Jaguars re-sign Lerentee McCray

Getty Images

The Jaguars will bring back one of their core special teams players from last season.

Linebacker Lerentee McCray‘s agent announced that McCray has agreed to a new deal with Jacksonville. It’s a one-year deal with an option for 2019.

McCray joined the Jaguars as a free agent last March after spending the 2016 season with the Bulls. He had 12 tackles for the year while playing on 267 special teams snaps and 21 defensive plays. He made the most of those defensive snaps as he recorded 1.5 sacks.

The Jaguars have also signed defensive backs Don Carey and Cody Davis in moves that will likely also help stock their special teams units in 2018.