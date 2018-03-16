Jarvis Landry: The Browns aren’t 0-16, everyone is 0-0 now

AP

The new players on the Browns are bringing in a new attitude, if Jarvis Landry‘s recent comments are any indication.

Asked in Cleveland on Thursday about being traded to an 0-16 team, Landry said he doesn’t mind because that was last year’s team, and every team starts over again every year.

“That’s OK. Everybody’s 0-0 right now,” Landry said.

Everyone has a 0 in the W column right now, but only the Browns had a 0 all of last year, not to mention until Week 16 the year before. They’re hoping that with the additions of Landry, quarterback Tyrod Taylor, running back Carlos Hyde, offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, cornerback T.J. Carrie and safety Damarious Randall, they might go into a season with a 0 in the L column for a change.