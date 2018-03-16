Jarvis Landry: The Browns aren’t 0-16, everyone is 0-0 now

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 16, 2018, 4:44 AM EDT
AP

The new players on the Browns are bringing in a new attitude, if Jarvis Landry‘s recent comments are any indication.

Asked in Cleveland on Thursday about being traded to an 0-16 team, Landry said he doesn’t mind because that was last year’s team, and every team starts over again every year.

“That’s OK. Everybody’s 0-0 right now,” Landry said.

Everyone has a 0 in the W column right now, but only the Browns had a 0 all of last year, not to mention until Week 16 the year before. They’re hoping that with the additions of Landry, quarterback Tyrod Taylor, running back Carlos Hyde, offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, cornerback T.J. Carrie and safety Damarious Randall, they might go into a season with a 0 in the L column for a change.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Jarvis Landry: The Browns aren’t 0-16, everyone is 0-0 now

  3. Kind of refreshing seeing the browns agressive, and and seemingly competent with their off-season moves. With picks #1 and #4, I’d be pretty excited as a fan.

    This coming from a skins fan.. so I feel the pain of losing, and watching some tough to watch teams..

    Wish the browns nothing but the best!

  4. They won’t lose a game during the bye week either. But 0-0 baby, what else do you expect the guy to say?

    Btw, I’ll predict 4 Browns wins this year. And Tyrod could in theory be a .500 QB but the coaches & ownership aren’t built for that level.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!