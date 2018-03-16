Jets re-sign Mike Pennel

Getty Images

The Jets are holding onto a member of their defensive line group from last season.

The agents for Mike Pennel announced that their client has agreed to a three-year deal to stay put. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the deal is worth up to $12 million.

Pennel joined the Jets after being released by the Packers early last year. He saw action in all 16 games for the Jets last season, making three starts and ending the year with 35 tackles. He played just over 27 percent of the defensive snaps and also saw action on 26 percent of the team’s special teams plays.

The Jets released defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson ahead of the start of the league year and defensive end Kony Ealy, who joined the team last August, is a free agent.