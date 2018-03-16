John Sullivan is returning to the Rams

Getty Images

The Rams are keeping center John Sullivan on a two-year deal, the team announced Friday night. The deal is worth $15 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

The Giants and Washington had interest in Sullivan.

Sullivan, 32, and Andrew Whitworth brought stability to the Rams’ offensive line last season.

The Vikings made Sullivan a sixth-round pick in 2008, and Minnesota cut him in 2016. He spent one season with Washington and last season with the Rams.

He started 15 games last season and has 109 starts in his career.