Johnson Bademosi agrees to deal with Texans

The Patriots lost a couple of players to the Titans in the early hours of free agency and now one of their players is moving to another AFC South team whose head coach has connections to the organization.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that cornerback Johnson Bademosi has signed a two-year deal to play for former Patriots assistant and current Texans head coach Bill O’Brien. Schefter reports it is a two-year, $6.25 million deal.

That’s a nice price for a player who was only on the field for 20 percent of New England’s defensive snaps last season, but Bademosi’s value is enhanced by the big role he plays on special teams. He did make three starts for the Patriots in 2017 and finished the year with 29 tackles.

He joins cornerback Aaron Colvin as new additions to Houston’s secondary in free agency.