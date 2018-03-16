Johnson Bademosi agrees to deal with Texans

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
The Patriots lost a couple of players to the Titans in the early hours of free agency and now one of their players is moving to another AFC South team whose head coach has connections to the organization.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that cornerback Johnson Bademosi has signed a two-year deal to play for former Patriots assistant and current Texans head coach Bill O’Brien. Schefter reports it is a two-year, $6.25 million deal.

That’s a nice price for a player who was only on the field for 20 percent of New England’s defensive snaps last season, but Bademosi’s value is enhanced by the big role he plays on special teams. He did make three starts for the Patriots in 2017 and finished the year with 29 tackles.

He joins cornerback Aaron Colvin as new additions to Houston’s secondary in free agency.

12 responses to “Johnson Bademosi agrees to deal with Texans

  4. He filled in admirably at CB during the regular season last year, but in the playoffs and Super Bowl against better receivers he was not very effective.

    Good on STs though. Good contract for him, he would have been lucky if the Pats paid him 1 mil a year.

  5. Texans get a couple of “good but not great” FAs, and a bunch of “meh”. Maybe they’ve got something good planned for the draft – except they don’t draft until round 3.
    Not inspiring a lot of confidence.

  7. Patriot fans who really don’t know if the football is blown up or stuffed bashing the latest to leave. These special teams/role players are essential to winning as a team. Oh wait a minute he’s not seen on TMZ so he’s worthless

  8. dinozzo27 says:
    March 16, 2018 at 12:05 pm
    Just think of the contract he would have gotten if he could actually cover someone – Pats Fan

    ________________________________________________________________________________

    Thank you!!!

  9. He’s actually pretty good – disregard the Super Bowl fiasco, that’s on Bill – and I expected Bill to keep him, but again, not for 6 mil.

    I’m really surprised at the money teams are putting out for some of these guys.

  12. 6 million? Bademosi was smart to snatch that right away. I saw him more as one of those deep roster guys that spends their career going year to year trying to catch on for something even a lityle bit above minimum.

