Jonathan Freeny visiting Lions

Getty Images

The Lions have signed two linebackers since free agency opened and they may be adding a third.

Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Freeny is visiting the Lions on Friday. Freeny joined the Saints last December after stints with the Ravens and Patriots. Teope reports the Saints have interest in bringing him back.

Freeny also spent time with the Patriots in 2015 and 2016, so he’s a familiar face to Lions head coach Matt Patricia. Freeny played one game with the Patriots after seeing action in three Ravens games and went on to play the final four games of the year for the Saints. Freeny had a sack in their playoff victory over the Panthers and seven tackles overall.

The Lions signed Devon Kennard and Christian Jones to a linebacking group that will say goodbye to new Raiders acquisition Tahir Whitehead.