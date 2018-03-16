Jordan Matthews visiting with Cardinals

Getty Images

Jordan Matthews is visiting Arizona today, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports Station 98.7 FM reports.

The market has seemingly started slowly for Matthews. But several receivers have signed since free agency began this week, leaving Matthews as one of the top options at his position.

Matthews, 25, played with new Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford when both were in Philadelphia.

The Eagles made Matthews a second-round pick in 2014. They traded him to the Bills in exchange for Ronald Darby last year.

Matthews caught only 25 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown in 10 games before going on injured reserve.

He underwent three surgeries last year. He had thumb surgery in early October. In December, Matthews went back underneath the knife for surgeries on his left knee and right ankle.