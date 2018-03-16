Jordy Nelson: I can still run, I can still catch

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2018, 8:26 AM EDT
Getty Images

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson didn’t take long to recover from the “little shock to the system” he got when the Packers released him earlier this week.

Nelson landed in Oakland on Wednesday and signed a two-year deal with the Raiders on Thursday. He said there were other trips planned, but that he liked the fit with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and that things worked out contractually to make them unnecessary.

Nelson also said that he’s confident in his ability to bounce back from a subpar 2017 season with the Packers.

“If you look two years ago, the year I won NFL Comeback Player of the Year coming off my ACL, I was still productive – 1,200 yards, 14 touchdowns,” Nelson said, via the East Bay Times. “I think we had a lot of different things going on last year that obviously affected that. I can still run. I can still catch. Football, at this level, a lot of people focus on speed, but I ran a 4.5 coming out of college so I wasn’t blazing then either. It’s different when you get helmet and shoulder pads on. I think I can do that. I can make plays.”

One thing that remains to be sorted out is what number Nelson is going to where with his new team. Tight end Jared Cook, a former teammate in Green Bay, currently wears No. 87 and Nelson said he is “pretty cheap” so the prospect of paying for it isn’t one that sits well with him.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Jordy Nelson: I can still run, I can still catch

  1. Hundley cost this man his job, 100%. And it should’ve been Cobb that was let go, he’s got more health issues and has never had downfield speed plus slot receivers are so much easier to replace in this offense…terrible decision by the team

  2. In quick thinking and highly athletic real sports like Basketball and Football, White athletes can’t hang after age 31 or so. It’s the truth. Go ahead and name your 1-2 exceptions though.

  3. As a Vikings fan, releasing Jordy almost seems to make about as much sense as releasing Rodgers. I didn’t see every game he played in 2017, but I saw at least two and he still seemed dangerous. Interesting (in a good way from a Vikings fan point of view) to see how the Packers are approaching this off season. Maybe the Bears and the Lions have a chance to overtake them for 2nd place.

  4. Sad to see Jordy go. Great GREAT player, underrated by much of the league and an even better person.

    I understand why the Packers did it – don’t necessarily agree with it. Also wouldn’t be surprised if Cobb still isn’t moved before camp begins. Draft day trade perhaps. Montgomery could give you Cobb’s production, they have some up and coming RBs do you don’t HAVE to have Montgomery in the backfield.

    I could see Cobb as trade bait to get Thomas out of Seattle.

    But still – Jordy will be great in Oak and I wish him the best.

  5. Perfect fit to play opposite Cooper. Both can run like hell. Carr will have two excellent weapons.

  6. Yes, Hundley didn’t help, but Nelson really struggled in the back half of the season. He wasn’t getting open as often (which at first I attributed to being deflated after watching the 1000th Hundley throw sail), but he also stopped making the routine-Jordy back-shoulder and quick-out plays.

    I have no doubt he will be productive and I wish the Packers offered him a bit more. But his struggles last year were definitely not just Hundley, and Packers agreed.

    Man I love that WR though

  9. kraigk1 says:

    Yes, Hundley didn’t help, but Nelson really struggled in the back half of the season. He wasn’t getting open as often (which at first I attributed to being deflated after watching the 1000th Hundley throw sail), but he also stopped making the routine-Jordy back-shoulder and quick-out plays.
    #########

    Kind of tough to make the “routine Jordy back shoulder and quick-out plays” when the QB in incapable of making the throw.

    Nelson had 6 TD’s in the 6 games with Rodgers.

    To me, that means Nelson still had “it”.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!