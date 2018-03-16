Josh Sitton has some interesting thoughts about changing sides

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 16, 2018, 12:39 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Dolphins think they made their offensive line better, by signing veteran guard Josh Sitton. They just hope it doesn’t stink.

Sitton is expected to start at left guard for the Dolphins, and was asked about the possibility of changing sides when he talked to local reporters today.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Sitton was asked about the possibility of playing on the right side, and replied that it would be like “trying to wipe your ass with the other hand.”

Thankfully, the Dolphins are going to leave him on the left where he’s most comfortable, where he can mentor young tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Sitton signed a (number) two-year deal to join the Dolphins, who also traded for center Daniel Kilgore.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Josh Sitton has some interesting thoughts about changing sides

  4. Giants pass on Tunsil for Apple. I’d rather have a LT who smoked weed than whatever immature situation that resides in Apple’s head and his penchant for holding that is obvious from OSU.

    But again, Tunsil was trained inside while Flowers was thrown to the wolves. Now he has a shot at LT.

    The Giants never gave Flowers a chance to succeed. Here kid, got play LT and yeah, you got your but kicked 32 games in a row, let’s try another 16. Now they want him to play RT. Now I’ve already lost a bit of faith in what the Giants are doing.

    They ruined him. He will end up being a good LG for some other team.

  5. Sitton, Kilgore, Larsen is a mean, experienced middle trio. If Tunsil develops, they’ll have a nice line. I like the “culture changes” they Phins are making. James wasn’t awful last year, so it’ll be interesting to see if they still move him.

  6. Sitton fell pretty far pretty fast. Shows how quickly the end comes in the NFL. This is surely his last stop.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!