Josh Sitton has some interesting thoughts about changing sides

The Dolphins think they made their offensive line better, by signing veteran guard Josh Sitton. They just hope it doesn’t stink.

Sitton is expected to start at left guard for the Dolphins, and was asked about the possibility of changing sides when he talked to local reporters today.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Sitton was asked about the possibility of playing on the right side, and replied that it would be like “trying to wipe your ass with the other hand.”

Thankfully, the Dolphins are going to leave him on the left where he’s most comfortable, where he can mentor young tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Sitton signed a (number) two-year deal to join the Dolphins, who also traded for center Daniel Kilgore.