Justin Pugh joins the Cardinals

Getty Images

Not long after former Cardinals defensive back Tyrann Mathieu joined the Texans, a former Giant joined the Cardinals.

NFL media reports that offensive lineman Justin Pugh as agreed to terms in Arizona. According to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, it’s a five-year, $45 million deal.

Pugh, a first-round pick in 2013 who found himself at the bottom of a dog pile after former Giants coach Tom Coughlin called with the news, heads to the NFC West as part of a franchise that made it to the NFC title game only two years ago. Lost in the shuffle this offseason with the moves made by the Rams, 49ers, and Seahawks, the Cardinals has been gradually adding pieces to a team that still has a solid nucleus.

Pugh has shown versatility throughout his career, playing tackle and guard.