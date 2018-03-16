Kirk Cousins: “It came down to my desire to win”

AP

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins wants to win a Super Bowl, and he thinks he’s in the right place to do so.

Cousins said this morning on PFT Live that he had “a long list of reasons” to choose Minnesota over the other places he could have played, but the major reason was that he saw the Vikings as the team that put him in the best place to be the quarterback holding the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

“It came down to my desire to win football games,” Cousins said. “Minnesota appeared to be that fit for a lot of reasons. Ultimately the leadership of the organization is what set it apart.”

Cousins said he’s looking forward to April 16, when he finally gets a chance to talk football with the Vikings’ coaches, and that he’d prefer offseason rules that give the players more time to work — especially when he needs to learn a new offense.

“Unfortunately it is regimented a little more than I would like,” he said. “But we’ll have nine weeks of an offseason program.”

As for what Cousins will do with the tens of millions of dollars he’s going to make, he said he’ll splurge on a trip to the Masters with friends and family.

“It’s fun to have experiences with people you love,” Cousins said.

And he’s looking forward to some fun experiences in Minnesota, the place where he thinks he’s found the right fit.