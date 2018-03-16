Kirk Cousins: “It came down to my desire to win”

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 16, 2018, 8:15 AM EDT
AP

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins wants to win a Super Bowl, and he thinks he’s in the right place to do so.

Cousins said this morning on PFT Live that he had “a long list of reasons” to choose Minnesota over the other places he could have played, but the major reason was that he saw the Vikings as the team that put him in the best place to be the quarterback holding the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

“It came down to my desire to win football games,” Cousins said. “Minnesota appeared to be that fit for a lot of reasons. Ultimately the leadership of the organization is what set it apart.”

Cousins said he’s looking forward to April 16, when he finally gets a chance to talk football with the Vikings’ coaches, and that he’d prefer offseason rules that give the players more time to work — especially when he needs to learn a new offense.

“Unfortunately it is regimented a little more than I would like,” he said. “But we’ll have nine weeks of an offseason program.”

As for what Cousins will do with the tens of millions of dollars he’s going to make, he said he’ll splurge on a trip to the Masters with friends and family.

“It’s fun to have experiences with people you love,” Cousins said.

And he’s looking forward to some fun experiences in Minnesota, the place where he thinks he’s found the right fit.

  6. He better hope that his Vikings teammates take out Rodgers again, otherwise he doesn’t really have a chance to even win the North.

  7. hahahahhaha. yeah, the barneys are a breeding ground for winners. and im still a friggin rocket scientist. hahahha

  9. Let’s be honest, if his primary desire was to win Superbowls and not max out his money he wouldn’t be asking for $28 million a year.

    First, recent Superbowls have been won with teams whoes starting QB is on their rookie deal (Eagles/Seahawks/Ravens), or took a deal that was less then market value (Patriots X2, Broncos as Peyton took the $4 million restructuring that he got back when they won).

    Second, nothing Cousins did in Washington makes anyone think that he can make his offense play at an elite level even if the receivers and back would otherwise be considered subpar.

    Just be honest and say that your in it for the money, no one will blame you, but there is no need to lie to everyone and say you are about winning first.

  10. Thank GOD you aren’t boggling down my team anymore. I see right through this choke artist and have since 2012. I love how you all give him a pass for his LOOK AT ME documetary but RGIII does the same thing after winning Rookie of the year and WHO DOES HE THINK HE IS? Afforded 10 times the chances over RGIII and you all know WHY.

  14. He’s a phony and a fraud… Enjoy MN… He won’t be the one to take you where you want to go. There is no doubt in my mind when Bruce Allen went to visit him last year and then called him “Kurt” instead of “Kirk” in his letter… it was on purpose. Kirk wouldn’t negotiate in good faith and probably told the Skins he wouldn’t be signing here and that is why they scooped up A Smith immediately. He might be 1-3 in games that actually matter, and when he talks about winning… The reason we didn’t win more was because he was our Quarterback. Enjoy Minnesota! Haha… he sucks!

  16. The Vikings already have a great locker room and he’s going to fit right in. This is a really good match.

  17. His desire to win and 84MM guaranteed.

    Cousins is entitled to get all he can. But lets be truthful.
    IF he really wanted to win he could take less so the signing team could afford
    another good player.

    He wants to get paid, and winning is secondary. Nothing wrong with that. But don’t lie and say winning is important.

  18. Desire to win ? Sounds like Reggie White when god told him to go to Green Bay (which was a major coincidence offered him the most money !)

    Apparently Cousins didnt take the biggest offer but how much money does one person need ? He made at least 50 mill at Washington, has 80 or so guaranteed here so he has over 100 mill

    If he really wanted to win he would have taken a ‘cheap’ offer at say 15 mill a year so that his team can sign more players to make the team better.

    For everyday normal people like myself I’m getting more and more alienated to the sport when a player gets nearly 2 million dollars a game now, moneys getting ridiculous.

  19. mattdaddy7 says:

    March 16, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Yeah, that $84 million guaranteed had nothing to do with it…

    ***EXACTLY***

  21. One mans trash is another mans treasure.
    But 84 mil guaranteed on someone this average?
    Good luck with THAT cap number……

  22. Playing in an enclosed stadium in Minneapolis may have been a factor not mentioned by Kirk Cousins. Not having a wind chill factor during cold months can make a difference for a quarterback. So half of the games are played in the Minneapolis enclosed stadium and without knowing the schedule other games could be played in Arizona, Florida and California. Can you imagine Aaron Rogers playing for the Vikings. Well no that would be a mid western betrayal.

  25. “…but sadly, Minnie-Apple [Minnesota] — I am not a ‘hot hand’ like Nick Foles, so I doubt that I will ever take you to The Big Game [Super Bowl] — but thanks for the $84M because, like Carson Palmer used to say: ‘Mediocrity pays in the NFL!’.” (Wink!)

