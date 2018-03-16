Latavius Murray trades 2018 cash for 2019 freedom

Getty Images

Running back Latavius Murray will be paid less this year. Next year, he could be paid more.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Murray agreed to reduce his $5.15 million base salary this year. The specific amount of his new base salary is not yet known.

In return, his base salary is now fully guaranteed. More importantly, the final year of his three-year deal has been wiped out, allowing him to become a free agent in 2019.

Murray joined the Vikings as a free agent in 2017, signing a three-year deal after spending four with the Raiders.