Lions keep looking at RBs, Mike Davis the latest

Getty Images

If they keep this up much longer, the Lions will eventually bring Barry Sanders in for a visit.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, former Seahawks running back Mike Davis is the latest back to make his way to the Motor City, visiting there as the first stop in his tour.

The Seahawks didn’t tender the restricted free agent, ostensibly to save the $1.907 million. But Davis showed some flashes last year, if you call gaining 64 and 66 yards against the Eagles and Jaguars in December flashes (on 16 and 15 carries, respectively).

The Lions have also visited with (take a deep breath) DeMarco Murray, Jonathan Stewart and LeGarrette Blount, and talked to Frank Gore, as they desperately (apparently) search for a back.