Lions re-sign Zach Zenner

The Lions didn’t tender running back Zach Zenner a contract as a restricted free agent this week, but that won’t end his time with the team.

The Lions announced on Friday that they have re-signed Zenner. No terms were disclosed, but it is presumably for less than the $1.9 million Zenner would have made with the lowest tender.

Zenner signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and he’s played 28 games for the team in the last three years. He saw his most extensive time in 2016 when he started four games and ran the ball 88 times for 334 yards and four touchdowns. He was less successful last season with 14 carries for just 26 yards.

Theo Riddick, Ameer Abdullah, Dwayne Washington and Tion Green are also on the depth chart at running back in Detroit and the team has been meeting with possible free agent additions in recent days.